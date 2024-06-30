Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.38.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WWD opened at $174.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.