World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKC. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $4,100,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.