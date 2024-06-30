Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.92 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $28.80 or 0.00045965 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $145.55 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,053,268 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,052,399.53132011. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.67974107 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $9,969,834.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

