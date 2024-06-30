Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $141.28 million and $11.19 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for $27.96 or 0.00045445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,052,265 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,052,399.53132011. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.67974107 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $9,969,834.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

