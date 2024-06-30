Wrapped eETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.73 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,528.23 or 0.05735172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,360,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,359,756.12075639. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,496.48288509 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $29,270,872.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

