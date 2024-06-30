XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

