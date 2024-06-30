Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,069,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
Shares of TKLF stock remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Yoshitsu
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshitsu
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.