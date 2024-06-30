Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,069,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Shares of TKLF stock remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

