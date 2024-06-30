Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $975.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.