Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $308.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

