Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

ZSHGY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.9706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

