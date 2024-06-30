zkSync Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $645.08 million and approximately $184.63 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15970395 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $118,307,593.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

