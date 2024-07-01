1,769 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.11. 3,050,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,754. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

