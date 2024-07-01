2,565 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,817,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189,453. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

