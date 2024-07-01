37,053 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. 263,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,692. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

