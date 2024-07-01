46,873 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 592,673 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.