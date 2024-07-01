Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

Accolade Stock Down 44.0 %

ACCD stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $87,000. GGV Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

