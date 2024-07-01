Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

