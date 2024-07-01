Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen Sells 25,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $555.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day moving average is $534.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 117.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,559,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

