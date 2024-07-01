Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $560.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day moving average is $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

