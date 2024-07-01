AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,454 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,383,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

