Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $517.48 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00078811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

