Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ASTL stock opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Algoma Steel Group

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

