Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.62.

ATD opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$64.82 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

