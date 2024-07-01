Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

