AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. 2,091,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

