AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NVDY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,783. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Get YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.