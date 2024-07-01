AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.67. 461,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

