AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,462 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,683. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

