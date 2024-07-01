AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 392.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,924. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.