AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,169. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

