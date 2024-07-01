AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Owen LaRue LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 209,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

MARB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

