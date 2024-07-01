AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

