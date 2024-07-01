AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Neogen by 25.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 177,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $15.04. 2,844,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,352. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.51 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

