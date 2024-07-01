AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 330,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 86.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 230,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,528. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

