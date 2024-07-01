AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,223,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 139,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 7,875,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

