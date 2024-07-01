AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 169.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,145 shares of company stock worth $673,704,508. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $914.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $916.83. The stock has a market cap of $869.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $814.40 and its 200 day moving average is $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

