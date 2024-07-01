AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.25. 950,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.89 and a 200-day moving average of $426.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

