AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.56. The company had a trading volume of 633,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

