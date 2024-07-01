Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 7,065,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,222,710. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

