Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.55 on Friday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.