Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Down 0.6%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €105.80 ($113.76) and last traded at €106.20 ($114.19). 5,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.80 ($114.84).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $576.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is €110.97 and its 200-day moving average is €113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

