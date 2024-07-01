Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

