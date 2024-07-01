AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.57. The stock had a trading volume of 935,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,687. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

