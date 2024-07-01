Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $311.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.30. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.