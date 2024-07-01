AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.
AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.17. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
Read More
