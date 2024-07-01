Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $1,673.04

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,673.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,605.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,433.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,305.45. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,851.62. The company has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,364 shares of company stock worth $13,953,966 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

