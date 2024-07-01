Analyzing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -0.26% 7.81% 3.30% Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Services Group and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.49 $6.15 million ($0.02) -147.00 Astrana Health $1.45 billion 1.56 $60.72 million $1.32 30.73

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Information Services Group and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Astrana Health 0 1 3 1 3.00

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Information Services Group.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Information Services Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

