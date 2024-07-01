Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.07 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $59.07 million and $678,279.73 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $4,022.11 or 0.06389678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,687 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

