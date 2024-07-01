Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.62.

Shares of APO opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

