Apu Apustaja Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $188.12 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00049017 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $13,165,295.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

